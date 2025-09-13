Open Menu

Two Killed, 8 Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Two killed, 8 injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Two people, including a minor girl, lost their lives and eight others sustained multiple injuries when the roof of an old house collapsed in Elahi Abad on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the incident occurred when the second-floor roof of a deteriorating and unused house gave way, causing the instant deaths of 40-year-old Kausar and 3-year-old Ayesha.

Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene promptly, pulled the injured from under the debris, provided on-site first aid, and later shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for further medical treatment.

The injured included Jaffar (40), Ashfaq (45), Arif (42), Ahmad (14), Amina (14), Aasiya (40), Hasnain (10), and Muhammad Usman (18).

Police have taken custody of the deceased bodies, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is currently underway. Initial reports suggest the structure may have been dangerously weakened due to age and lack of maintenance.

Recent Stories

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

1 hour ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

2 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

2 hours ago
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

2 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

2 hours ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

2 hours ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

2 hours ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan