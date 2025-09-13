Two killed, 8 injured in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Two people, including a minor girl, lost their lives and eight others sustained multiple injuries when the roof of an old house collapsed in Elahi Abad on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the incident occurred when the second-floor roof of a deteriorating and unused house gave way, causing the instant deaths of 40-year-old Kausar and 3-year-old Ayesha.

Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene promptly, pulled the injured from under the debris, provided on-site first aid, and later shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for further medical treatment.

The injured included Jaffar (40), Ashfaq (45), Arif (42), Ahmad (14), Amina (14), Aasiya (40), Hasnain (10), and Muhammad Usman (18).

Police have taken custody of the deceased bodies, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is currently underway. Initial reports suggest the structure may have been dangerously weakened due to age and lack of maintenance.