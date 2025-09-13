Two Killed, 8 Injured In Roof Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Two people, including a minor girl, lost their lives and eight others sustained multiple injuries when the roof of an old house collapsed in Elahi Abad on Saturday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the incident occurred when the second-floor roof of a deteriorating and unused house gave way, causing the instant deaths of 40-year-old Kausar and 3-year-old Ayesha.
Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene promptly, pulled the injured from under the debris, provided on-site first aid, and later shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for further medical treatment.
The injured included Jaffar (40), Ashfaq (45), Arif (42), Ahmad (14), Amina (14), Aasiya (40), Hasnain (10), and Muhammad Usman (18).
Police have taken custody of the deceased bodies, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is currently underway. Initial reports suggest the structure may have been dangerously weakened due to age and lack of maintenance.
Recent Stories
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed, 8 injured in roof collapse2 minutes ago
-
42 outlaws behind bars; drugs & weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
SPSC Chairman submits report to Chief Minister for the year 202412 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers arrested in police crackdown22 minutes ago
-
Over 800 people gets treatment of multiple diseases in villages32 minutes ago
-
Farewell to a legend: Eshrat Abbas, the soul of regional performing arts, is no more32 minutes ago
-
SWCCI expands role in social welfare, environment protection42 minutes ago
-
Flood water level to recede within 48 hours: Kathia52 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal calls for unity, knowledge to reclaim true spirit of Islam1 hour ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 35 terrorists in South Waziristan1 hour ago
-
Double murder accused sentenced to death twice1 hour ago
-
Ministers distribute relief goods among flood victims1 hour ago