Mayor Sukkur & Spokesperson for Sindh Government Brief on Flood Situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Mayor of Sukkur and Spokesperson for the Sindh Government on Saturday has announced that a large flood surge is expected to hit the Guddu Barrage tonight or tomorrow morning, reaching the Sukkur Barrage within the next 48 hours. The current water flow in the Indus River is increasing, with over 500,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage, over 400,000 cusecs at Sukkur Barrage, and over 250,000 cusecs at Kotri Barrage.

According to the officials, if the flow reaches 700,000 cusecs, it will be considered a super high flood, potentially affecting around 1.6 million people. So far, 160,000 people have been relocated to safe areas along with their livestock, and their animals have been vaccinated.

To support the affected population, 528 relief camps have been set up, including 111 special camps for livestock. The Sindh government, led by Chief Minister Sindh, is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures under the guidance of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The relief camps are providing essential facilities, including water, food, tents, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, anti-venom vaccines, mobile units with ventilators, and more. Heavy machinery, rescue teams, helicopters, and boats are also on standby to handle any emergency situation.

The Mayor of Sukkur urged the public to cooperate with the authorities and avoid spreading rumors. He also emphasized that the Sindh government has planned measures to protect villages in case of breaches in embankments or canals and is following all necessary protocols.

The Sindh government has declared an agricultural emergency to minimize damage to crops and has launched a large-scale rehabilitation program for flood victims, including providing housing with ownership rights to women.

In conclusion, the Mayor of Sukkur assured the public that the safety of lives and property is the top priority and that all possible measures are being taken to ensure their security.