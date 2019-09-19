UrduPoint.com
Amin Gandapur Pays Tribute To Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:21 AM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amin Gandapur Wednesday paid tribute to people of Indian occupied Kashmir for rendering sacrifices for their freedom and the right to self-determination

Speaking at the National Parliamentarian Conference, he said before coming into power of the present government, the world was not aware about the Kashmir issue. He said 100,000 Kashmiris were martyred and 30,000 women were raped and thousands of youth were tortured in the last 70 years.

Kashmiris were wrapping the dead bodies of their loved ones in Pakistani flags, he said adding Modi was Hitler and now he was exposed before the world. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan told the world that Pakistan was ready to accept any solution which was acceptable to Kashmiris. He said his message to India was that Pakistan will fight till the last bullet and last man.

Pakistanis would protest against Modi when he would go to New York, he said adding people, government and armed forces were with the Kashmiris. Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ahsan Iqbal said the conference had sent a strong message to the world that Pakistan was standing by Kashmiris. He said attack on Army Public School was an attack on Pakistan and at that time the national leadership got united and defeated terrorism through the National Action Plan.

"We are standing with the Kashmir cause," he said adding the opposition would continue to raise voice for the Kashmiris.

Ahsan said it was need of the hour to understand that economic expediencies had changed the response of the world on the Kashmir issue. "We have to awaken the world conscience. We need to renew our diplomatic efforts and send envoys to the world capitals." He said fact-finding missions of the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and European Union should be sent to Indian occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir was a disputed territory and it was the only spot in the world which was facing communication and information blackout, he added. According to various organizations, India had arrested twenty thousand youth, he said adding on the issue of human rights violations, genocide and demographic changes, Pakistan should draw attention of the world.Ahsan said India was committing war crimes and the world should take notice, adding assistance of the Kashmiri diaspora and academia be sent to the world capitals to hold conferences and apprise the world about oppression against KashmirisHe said if time comes, Pakistan would be ready to fight and reach Srinagar in support of Kashmiris.

