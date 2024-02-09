Amir Ali of PPPP wins PS-50 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Syed Amir Ali Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-50 Umer Kot-2 constituency by securing 61,386 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ghulam Nabi of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 15,648 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 57.86 per cent in the constituency.