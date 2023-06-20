Android Technology most efficient for surveillance to save crop from pest attack: Dr Amir Rasool

Deputy Director Plant Protection Faisalabad Region Dr Amir Rasool said that use of android technology was most efficient and effective for pest surveillance to save the crops from pest attack in-time

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):Deputy Director Plant Protection Faisalabad Region Dr Amir Rasool said that use of android technology was most efficient and effective for pest surveillance to save the crops from pest attack in-time.

He was addressing a one-day training workshop at Committee Room of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Tuesday.

He said that Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Center of Agriculture & Bioscience International (CABI) had cooperated in provision of tabs and powerhouses to the pest warning officers in Faisalabad so that they could digitalize their data regarding pest scouting of cotton crops. This data would help the farmers to save their crops from pest attacks by taking appropriate measures well before time, he added.

He said that android technology had revolutionized all spheres of the life. The growers should also use it for surveillance of crop pests so that they could protect their crops before attack or before severe damage.

He said that more than 58 crops including cotton were under direct attack of the pests. So the growers should make themselves familiar with these insects so that they could realize their attack and protect their crops in-time.

He said that COVID-19 and locust attack had posed serious food security problems. Hence, the ADB and CABI extended cooperation in provision of latest tabs and powerhouses to the pest warning officers so that their efficiency could be increased to save their crops from pest attack and severe damage.

Although use of android technology and digitalization system was a tough experience for many farmers, yet field staff of Plant Protection Department would help and guide them for its effective use.

He said that latest android application would help in counting accurate number of pests in the field in addition to transmit its real-time information and highlighting hotspots. This technology would also help for pest surveillance on more than 50 major and minor crops whereas field staff could also easily monitor it and contact the growers in case of any emergency.

This technology would also help in sensitizing the growers about latest situation so that they could take timely steps for protection of their crops, he added.

Dr. Intizar-ul-Hasan Director Headquarters Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad, Dr. Kazim Ali Training Coordinator CABI Pakistan, Dr. Zahid Nazir Assistant Director Plant Protection Headquarters Lahore and Muhammad Ishaq Lashari Assistant Director Information & Films Faisalabad, Pest Warning Officers of Agriculture Department Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot districts were also present in workshop.