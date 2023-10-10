Open Menu

Aneeq Advises Young Individuals To Invest Their Prime Years In Acquiring Islamic Knowledge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Tuesday advised the young individuals to invest their prime years to learn Islamic knowledge.

Addressing the Seerat Conference and Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him, organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Punjab College of Commerce, and Islamabad Model College for Boys F-7/3 as a chief guest, he encouraged the youth to read three verses of the Holy Quran daily, along with translation and interpretation, to strengthen their connection with the divine scripture and its Messenger Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

Minister Aneeq said, "If you want to become beloved to Allah Almighty, then follow the footsteps of His Beloved Prophet Muhammad(SAW)."

He highlighted that the character and ethics of Prophet Muhammad(SAW) were a living embodiment of the Quran stressing that we should strive to be warriors of character, not just in words but in actions.

Minister Aneeq urged students to acquire knowledge for the betterment of Pakistan and to serve humanity. He said the sending of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him was not only for the completion of noble character but also for the betterment of humanity. “Trials come in the life of nations, the believer does not despair.” He maintained.

