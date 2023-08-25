Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy, says 177 suspects rounded up

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Khan on Friday vowed to punish culprits involved in the Jaranwala incident, saying that so far 177 suspects have been rounded up

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Khan on Friday vowed to punish culprits involved in the Jaranwala incident, saying that so far 177 suspects have been rounded up.

Minister Aneeq told media persons during his visit to Karachi Press Club (KPC). KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Aneeq said minorities including the Christian community enjoy equal rights in the country and the government would ensure the safety of their worship places.

He said the caretaker prime minister, ministers as well as Ulema, people, and politicians had vehemently condemned the Jaranwala vandalism.

Replying to a question, he said that a neighboring country did not want to see Pakistan as a prosperous and developing country.

Commenting on the recent visit of the Minister of Hajj & Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, he said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on the construction of Pakistan Houses in Mecca and Madina demolished during the expansion of Masjid-ul-Haram.

The Minister said that he also talked to the Saudi Minister about providing equal facilities to Pakistani pilgrims including immigration facilities in the country.

Earlier, he said that Karachi was the economic hub of the country and he attached a close relation to the Karachi Press Club (KPC). He said he was available to take the issues of KPC to the prime minister and get them resolved on priority.