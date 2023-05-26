ANF foils four bids to smuggle 844 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 844 kg drugs and arrested four drug smugglers, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation near Attock Chhachh Interchange, ANF recovered 2460 grams opium and rounded up three accused residents of Attock and Swabi.

In another operation near Peshawar-Charsada Road, ANF seized 24 kg opium and 18 kg charras.

In the third operation, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Sindh.

During the operation, ANF team tried to stop a Vigo pick-up vehicle bearing a fake government number plate and driver wearing fake uniform. After chasing the vehicle, ANF managed to intercept the vehicle near Quetta-Sibi Road and recovered 700 kg charras besides netting an accused resident of Quetta.

After preliminary investigation and pointation of the accused, ANF recovered 100 kg charras from a car with a fake government number plate from Toghi Road, Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.