ANF Foils Ice-drug Smuggling Bid At Peshawar Airport
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:57 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) personnel on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid from Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport to a foreign country.
According to ANF, a huge quantity of ice-drug weighing three kilograms was recovered from the luggage of a passenger hailing from Peshawar.
The accused was travelling to Dubai from the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar before he got arrested by the ANF personnel.
A case was registered against the accused, who was later shifted for further questioning.