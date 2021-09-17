ANF foils ice-drug smuggling bid at Peshawar airport

The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) personnel on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid from Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport to a foreign country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) personnel on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid from Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport to a foreign country.

According to ANF, a huge quantity of ice-drug weighing three kilograms was recovered from the luggage of a passenger hailing from Peshawar.

The accused was travelling to Dubai from the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar before he got arrested by the ANF personnel.

A case was registered against the accused, who was later shifted for further questioning.