UrduPoint.com

ANF Foils Ice-drug Smuggling Bid At Peshawar Airport

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:57 PM

ANF foils ice-drug smuggling bid at Peshawar airport

The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) personnel on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid from Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport to a foreign country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) personnel on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid from Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport to a foreign country.

According to ANF, a huge quantity of ice-drug weighing three kilograms was recovered from the luggage of a passenger hailing from Peshawar.

The accused was travelling to Dubai from the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar before he got arrested by the ANF personnel.

A case was registered against the accused, who was later shifted for further questioning.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dubai From Airport

Recent Stories

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Fa ..

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Faisal

9 minutes ago
 'Ebola is defeated', says Congolese professor who ..

'Ebola is defeated', says Congolese professor who discovered virus

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 68 more lives

COVID-19 claims 68 more lives

5 minutes ago
 NADRA Chairman rules out impression of directing E ..

NADRA Chairman rules out impression of directing ECP

14 minutes ago
 'Flying Tiger' ace WW2 pilot dies at 103

'Flying Tiger' ace WW2 pilot dies at 103

8 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mi ..

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90-day mission

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.