Law Ministry Notifies 39 Anti-rape Crisis Cells In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Law & Justice has notified the establishment of Thirty Nine (39) Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCCs) in Balochistan.
Establishment of ARCCs in Balochistan shall help in alleviating the plight of victims of sexual violence, as they provide the safe environment of a hospital for victims to report an offence, register an FIR, and access medico-legal services, all under one roof.
