Law Ministry notifies 39 anti-rape crisis cells in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Law & Justice has notified the establishment of Thirty Nine (39) Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCCs) in Balochistan.

Establishment of ARCCs in Balochistan shall help in alleviating the plight of victims of sexual violence, as they provide the safe environment of a hospital for victims to report an offence, register an FIR, and access medico-legal services, all under one roof.