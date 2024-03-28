ANF recovers 20 kg drugs; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing operation against drug traffickers conducted raids across the country and managed to recover 20 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that more than 20 kg drugs were recovered in 12 operations and seven accused were arrested.

755 grams weed was recovered from 6 parcels at Rawalpindi Courier Office.

740 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a Bangladeshi citizen, going to Dhaka at Karachi Airport.

12 kg Ice was recovered from three suspects netted in two different areas of Quetta.

4.5 kg opium was recovered from an accused arrested in Jamshoro Hyderabad.

2 kg Ice was recovered from an accused rounded up in Sakhi Sarwar Road, Dera Ghazi Khan.

1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Faisalabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against arrested accused while further investigations are under process.