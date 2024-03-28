ANF Recovers 20 Kg Drugs; Arrests Seven
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing operation against drug traffickers conducted raids across the country and managed to recover 20 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that more than 20 kg drugs were recovered in 12 operations and seven accused were arrested.
755 grams weed was recovered from 6 parcels at Rawalpindi Courier Office.
740 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a Bangladeshi citizen, going to Dhaka at Karachi Airport.
12 kg Ice was recovered from three suspects netted in two different areas of Quetta.
4.5 kg opium was recovered from an accused arrested in Jamshoro Hyderabad.
2 kg Ice was recovered from an accused rounded up in Sakhi Sarwar Road, Dera Ghazi Khan.
1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Faisalabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
20 candidates to contest Senate polls for 12 seats from Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, 6kg hash seized2 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
FIA conducts 11 raids against elements involved in sales of fake medicines13 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed32 minutes ago
-
Detained accused killed in firing in police line hospital32 minutes ago
-
Hearing of drug cases in Drug Court Abbottabad camp held32 minutes ago
-
Man killed after being hit by train43 minutes ago
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad52 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur presides over crime meeting1 hour ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur inaugurates Mahafiz Squad1 hour ago
-
Ramadan festivities “Maah-e-Isar O Aman” starts at Lok Virsa1 hour ago