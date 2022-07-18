ANF recovers 2350 grams Ice at Isl Intl Airport; arrests accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force in a joint operation conducted on Islamabad International Airport on Monday recovered 2350 grams Ice from the possession of a passenger.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a passenger namely Lal Dar Khan, resident of Hangu who was going to Abu Dhabi through flight no EY-232, was arrested and ANF recovered 2350 grams Ice, concealed tactfully in his trolley bag.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.