UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 2350 Grams Ice At Isl Intl Airport; Arrests Accused

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force in a joint operation conducted on Islamabad International Airport on Monday recovered 2350 grams Ice from the possession of a passenger.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a passenger namely Lal Dar Khan, resident of Hangu who was going to Abu Dhabi through flight no EY-232, was arrested and ANF recovered 2350 grams Ice, concealed tactfully in his trolley bag.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

