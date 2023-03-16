UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 371 Kg Drugs, 42000 Intoxicated Tablets; Arrests Five

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations in different areas of the country managed to recover over 371 kg of drugs, and 42000 intoxicated tablets, and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 13.2 kg charras from secret cavities of a car. An accused resident of Mardan was also rounded up during the operation.

In an operation, a raid was conducted near Zero Line, Torkham border area and ANF recovered 42000 intoxicated tablets.

In the third operation near Kohat Indus Highway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 15 kg charras concealed in bushes.

The spokesman informed that in an operation near the Angoor Adda border area, 20 kg charras concealed in bushes was recovered.

In an operation near Bahria Town Phase-4, 60 grams of weed was recovered from a car while an accused resident of Islamabad was also netted.

ANF Sindh in an operation near the Karachi Indus Chowk area managed to recover 4.8 kg charras and held a drug smuggler resident of Nushki.

In the seventh operation conducted near Chaman Friendship Gate Check Post, ANF seized 9.5 kg of Ice drug from the possession of a smuggler, a resident of Qilla Abdullah.

A raid was conducted near Quetta Sona Khan Chowk, and 220 kg charras concealed in secret cavities of a car was recovered. A drug smuggler resident of Quetta was also sent behind the bars.

He informed that in the ninth operation near the Gwadar Jiwani area, 90 kg charras was recovered from an abandoned house. The drug was concealed there to smuggle abroad, he added.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

