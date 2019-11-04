ANF seized 71 Kg Charas, 12 Kg Opium in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force on Monday conducted a joint Intelligence based operation and seized 71 Kiolograms of Charas and 12 Kilograms of Opium .

During the operation three smugglers Hashim Khan S/O Ashna Gul , Rehman Shah , Subhan Ullah S/O Mazrab Khan residents of Tehsil Jumrod, Khyber were arrested, says ANF Spokesman.

Police have registered cases and started further investigation.