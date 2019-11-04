UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Seized 71 Kg Charas, 12 Kg Opium In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:05 PM

ANF seized 71 Kg Charas, 12 Kg Opium in Peshawar

Anti Narcotics Force on Monday conducted a joint Intelligence based operation and seized 71 Kiolograms of Charas and 12 Kilograms of Opium

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force on Monday conducted a joint Intelligence based operation and seized 71 Kiolograms of Charas and 12 Kilograms of Opium .

During the operation three smugglers Hashim Khan S/O Ashna Gul , Rehman Shah , Subhan Ullah S/O Mazrab Khan residents of Tehsil Jumrod, Khyber were arrested, says ANF Spokesman.

Police have registered cases and started further investigation.

Recent Stories

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi shifted from jail t ..

7 minutes ago

Economic freefall fuelled political instability: M ..

8 minutes ago

One Health Day observed at UVAS

22 minutes ago

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani assumed charge of UVAS Vice ..

22 minutes ago

Tezgham inferno: Bilawal demands Sheikh Rasheed's ..

25 minutes ago

Dollar loses 01 paisa against rupee

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.