Angioplasty facility to be provided 24/7 in cardiac hospitals: Dr Javaid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab government will provide 24/7 primary angioplasty facility to patients in all heart hospitals of the province.

This was disclosed by Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram, while presiding over a meeting, held under the supervision of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, here on Sunday. He review in detail the measures to provide 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients suffering from heart diseases. The officers concerned gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker minister. He said Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had already approved provision of 24/7 primary angioplasty facility to heart patients.

He said that primary angioplasty was the latest technology for treating heart patients in the world. He ordered the management of all heart hospitals in Punjab to send their recommendations in this regard as soon as possible. Primary angioplasty is very important in the treatment and cure of patients suffering from heart diseases, he added.

Dr Javaid Akram said that a report should be submitted every week about primary angioplasty of patients from all cardiology hospitals. In this regard, a dashboard would also be designed with the help of the PITB, he said.

The caretaker minister said that more doctors would also be given modern training to provide 24/7 primary angioplasty facility to patients in cardiology hospitals of the province.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that seven machines were fully operational in Punjab Institute of Cardiology, one in Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, four in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, two in Bahawalpur and four in Multan Institute of Cardiology.

