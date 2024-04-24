Annual Sports Gala Inaugurated At GMC
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The annual sports Gala has been inaugurated at Gomal Medical College (GMC) with a colorful ceremony held here.
Former Captain of Pakistan Football team Imran Niazi was the chief guest of the opening ceremony which was also attended by GMC Dean Prof Dr. Naseem Saba, other doctors and a large number of students.
The students from the first year to the final year entered into the ground in a wonderful manner which was highly praised by the GMC Dean Prof Dr. Naseem Saba and other teachers.
On this occasion, Prof Shakeel Shah, Prof Dr. Ameer Amanullah and Director Sports Qaiser Nadeem Gul were also present.
At the end of ceremony, GMC Dean Prof Dr. Naseem Saba presented the honorary shield to the Chief Guest Imran Niazi.
