Another 5 die of coronavirus in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Another five people lost their lives to coronavirus in Punjab while the number of cases reached 100,687 after the registration of 203 new cases during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday that 2,257 deaths were recorded while the recoveries are 96,561 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 106 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Sheikhupura,14 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Gujranwala, 2 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 16 in Multan, 4 in Faisalabad, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Sargodha, 12 in Khushab, 11 in Bhakkar, 2 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Lodhran, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Rajanpur, 4 in Sahiwal and 2 in Okara districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,376,257 tests for COVID-19 in the province.