Another Brave Son Of The Soil Sacrifices His Life For Homeland

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The land of martyrs and warriors, Tehsil Havelian has sacrificed another young patriot for the motherland on Sunday. Sajjad Yousaf, son of Muhammad Yousaf, serving his duties in Frontier Constabulary (FC) in North Waziristan, suddenly came under attack by terrorists.

Sajjad Yousaf showed great courage and fought bravely until he embraced martyrdom. He was buried with full military honors in his ancestral village, Sambal Dhera Tehsil Havelian. A smartly turned out military contingent presented guard of hnonour to the martyred Yousuf and also laid floral wreath on the grave.

Chairman Tehsil Havelian Aziz Sher Khan, accompanied by notable figures expressed heartfelt condolences to Bilal Khan's father, Asif Khan who has sacrificed his life in the line of duty a couple of days ago while fighting against terrorists in Adam Khel Pass, during a condolence ceremony.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the departed soul and the laying of a floral shroud on Bilal Khan's grave.

The community mourns the loss of these brave sons of Tehsil Havelian, who bravely confronted terrorism to safeguard the motherland. Their sacrifice serves as a beacon of pride for the entire region, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

