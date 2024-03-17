Another Brave Son Of The Soil Sacrifices His Life For Homeland
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The land of martyrs and warriors, Tehsil Havelian has sacrificed another young patriot for the motherland on Sunday. Sajjad Yousaf, son of Muhammad Yousaf, serving his duties in Frontier Constabulary (FC) in North Waziristan, suddenly came under attack by terrorists.
Sajjad Yousaf showed great courage and fought bravely until he embraced martyrdom. He was buried with full military honors in his ancestral village, Sambal Dhera Tehsil Havelian. A smartly turned out military contingent presented guard of hnonour to the martyred Yousuf and also laid floral wreath on the grave.
Chairman Tehsil Havelian Aziz Sher Khan, accompanied by notable figures expressed heartfelt condolences to Bilal Khan's father, Asif Khan who has sacrificed his life in the line of duty a couple of days ago while fighting against terrorists in Adam Khel Pass, during a condolence ceremony.
The ceremony concluded with prayers for the departed soul and the laying of a floral shroud on Bilal Khan's grave.
The community mourns the loss of these brave sons of Tehsil Havelian, who bravely confronted terrorism to safeguard the motherland. Their sacrifice serves as a beacon of pride for the entire region, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 sections of Hayatabad Jogging & Cycle Track to open soon4 minutes ago
-
58pc Rashan bags distributed in division: Commissioner4 minutes ago
-
KEF playing remarkable role against blindness13 minutes ago
-
Reception for PML-N MPA13 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 64,732 power pilferers in 185 days13 minutes ago
-
Ramazan: A time of spiritual reflection, health benefits for faithful13 minutes ago
-
Car driver dies in road accident14 minutes ago
-
Barkhan wildfire extinguished14 minutes ago
-
Faithful flock to mosques for blessings, spiritual renewal in Ramazan14 minutes ago
-
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots14 minutes ago
-
46.48% target of ration bags distribution achieved: Commissioner14 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.97m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours14 minutes ago