Another Setback To PTI As Pervez Khattak Steps Down From Party Position

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2023 | 11:39 AM

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

Khattak who was PTI president in KP has expressed his disapproval of the vandalism that occurred on May 9 and declared his decision to leave the party office.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak made an announcement on Thursday regarding his resignation from the party's position.

During a press conference held in Islamabad, Khattak expressed his disapproval of the vandalism that occurred on May 9 and declared his decision to leave the party office. He had previously served as a member of PTI's core committee.

Khattak affirmed that he had already condemned the incidents that took place on May 9. After consulting with his friends, he concluded that it was necessary for him to resign from his position within the party.

Additionally, he mentioned that he would discuss with his friends and party workers to determine the appropriate future course of action.

Regarding the ongoing television coverage, Khattak stated that the propagated information was inaccurate, leading him to carefully consider his decision.

Furthermore, as Khattak had been closely observing the political landscape for some time, he ultimately chose to step down from his party position.

Earlier reports indicated that both Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak, senior leaders of PTI, were missing, as their spokesperson had been unsuccessful in reaching them since morning.

