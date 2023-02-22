UrduPoint.com

ANP Announces Boycott Of NA By-elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ANP announces boycott of NA by-elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday criticized politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and said that only PTI has created chaos in the country which incurred huge losses to national exchequer.

In a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, Aimal Wali said that earlier PTI chief contested poles on nine national assembly seats and give a huge setback to country's economy.

He said keeping in view current scenario of economic crisis it is important to save maximum finances and avoid contesting poles on NA seats as general elections would be held throughout the country after six months period.

Aimal Wali Khan said that ANP was always ready to contest elections and had announced their candidates in 18 Constituencies, earlier. However Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have also requested a postponement of elections.

It was mentioned here that allied party of incumbent government, MQM had also announced by-elections boycott while PMLN and PPP have withdrawn nomination papers of their candidates contesting by-elections.

