ANP announces candidate for PK-22 Bajaur by-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced candidate PK-22 Bajaur by-election.

Chairman Parliamentary board Mian Iftikhar Hussain approved the name of Nisar Baz.

Bajaur pary organization and other members jointly endorsed the name of District General Secretary Nisar Baz for the by-election and submitted the application for ticket at Bacha Khan Center Peshawar.

