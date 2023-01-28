ANP organizes conference to mark anniversaries of Bacha Khan, Wali Khan

UrduPoint.com

The Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ANP) organized a two-day conference titled "Bacha Khan, Wali Khan and 21st Century" on the occasion of Bacha Khan's 35th and Wali Khan's 17th death anniversaries here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ANP) organized a two-day conference titled "Bacha Khan, Wali Khan and 21st Century" on the occasion of Bacha Khan's 35th and Wali Khan's 17th death anniversaries here on Saturday.

Political leaders, journalists, representatives of human and social rights, and a large number of party workers participated in the conference.

On the first day of the conference, President ANP Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan, President ANP Balochistan Asghar Khan Achakzai, President ANP Sindh Shahi Syed and Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour addressed the conference.

Meanwhile, Amir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Qadir Nayel of Hazara Democratic Party, renowned journalist Asma Shirazi, Syed Ali Shah from Balochistan, Aizaz Syed, Chief of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement Manzoor Pashteen, and Chairman Pakistan Mazdoor Kissan Party Afzal Khamosh also expressed their views.

The speakers discussed in detail the life, struggle, and need of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan's ideas in the present era.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman described the moments with Bacha Khan and Wali Khan as historic and said he considered Wali Khan as his teacher in politics.

Journalist Asma Shirazi said there was a need to make Bacha Khan a part of the curriculum not only in Pakhtunkhwa but also in the whole country including Punjab.

ANP's Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan thanked all the participants, workers, political leaders, and people belonging to different schools of thought for participating in the event.

The second day of the conference will be held on Sunday, in which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, prominent political leaders and journalists will express their views.

