ANP To Hold Protest Against NAB On June 24: Babak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:47 PM

ANP to hold protest against NAB on June 24: Babak

Parliamentary leader of ANP in KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak has said that Awami National Party would hold protest demonstration in front of NAB office here on June 24 against what he called partial attitude of the anti graft body towards opposition parties in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary leader of ANP in KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak has said that Awami National Party would hold protest demonstration in front of NAB office here on June 24 against what he called partial attitude of the anti graft body towards opposition parties in the province.

In a statement here said that the NAB KP was ignoring mega corruption cases in the province for the last six years, adding his party would provide detailed list of the corruption cases to the NAB authorities during the protest demo.

The opposition members, he said cannot be pressurized through fake and fabricated cases and alleged that provincial ministers were interfering in the affairs of the NAB in the province.

