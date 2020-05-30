ANP to resume party activities with KP SOPs from Monday

Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday decided to open all offices including Bacha Khan Markaz with new SOPs by the provincial government from Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday decided to open all offices including Bacha Khan Markaz with new SOPs by the provincial government from Monday.

It was decided that party activities would be resumed with the new SOPs and offices of the party would be reopened with from Monday, according to a press release issued by Bancha Khan Markaz.

Handshakes and hugs would be banned in all party offices including Bacha Khan Markaz and gloves and masks would be required in all offices.

It was decided at the meeting that till now the major events organized by the party and gatherings of more than five persons would be banned while the necessary meetings would be held through video link.

It was also decided in the meeting that unnecessary visit to Bacha Khan Center and other offices would be banned, food items would not be distributed among the guests. Similarly, efforts would be made in all the offices to reduce contact papers and emails etc.