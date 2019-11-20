Anti-Corruption arrests builder mafia absconder, conducts raids on offices

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh on Wednesday arrested an absconder involved in cases of illegal constructions in Mehmoodabad area of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh on Wednesday arrested an absconder involved in cases of illegal constructions in Mehmoodabad area of the megalopolis.

Accused Muhammad Tahir was arrested on a tip-off, said a handout.

The arrested absconder was involved in the construction of flats and illegal commercial units on residential plot with the assistance of officials from Sindh Building Control Authority and Sub-Registrar.

He has been sent to Central Jail on Judicial Remand till November 22.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Establishment officers also conducted raids on the offices of DMC-West and Sub-Registrar Shah Faisal Town.

The ACE officials took official record in custody regarding issuance ofsub-leases without approval of SBCA from the office of Sub-Registrar Shah Faisal Town while record for checking misappropriation of funds from DMC-West office. The investigations have been launched.