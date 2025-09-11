Anti-dengue measures intensified in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Health Department Abbottabad, in collaboration with the district administration, has stepped up efforts to prevent and control dengue across the district. The departments are actively engaged in cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and surveillance activities in high-risk areas.

Leading the efforts, District Medical Entomologist Dr. Afia Zeb Khan, along with the MCP/VBD Unit based at the DHO Office Abbottabad, is supervising daily operations to ensure timely prevention of dengue outbreaks.

Recently, Dr. Afia and her technical team visited Type-D Hospital Havelian, where they met with In-charge Dr. Bakhtawar and the MCP Unit staff to review ongoing activities.

A Quick Response Team for Havelian has been formed, including additional supervisors and spray personnel, equipped with fogging machines, bed nets, and insecticides to respond promptly in high-risk dengue areas.

The team also conducted field visits to the Sultanpur area, carrying out indoor residual spraying in dengue-positive households and nearby residences, vector surveillance at local tire shops, fogging in high-risk areas, and tracing contacts of infected patients.

The district administration and Health Department have urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their homes and surroundings, prevent water accumulation, and fully cooperate with the government’s anti-dengue campaign.