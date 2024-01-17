Open Menu

Anti-encroachment Operation Conducted At Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The district administration Tank on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation and demolished several illegally-erected structures in Dabbara bazaar and Manzai Camp.

According to the district administration, the anti-encroachment team led by Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah removed encroachments at several places on main Tank Wana Road, Dabbara amid tight security by police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the bazaar.

Further, the operation was halted on request of the area's residents, who pledged to remove all encroachments within three days voluntarily.

The Assistant Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers, in future, if they were found again encroaching upon footpaths in front of their shops.

Later, the AC also visited the Manzai Camp and issued strict instructions to the people not to encroach upon the government owned land. He said that legal action would be taken against those who violated the directive.

