Anti polio drive inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh inaugurated a special anti polio drive here on Saturday.

On this occasion, he said that the campaign would commence in 130 Union Councils (UCs) of three tehsils of the district from Monday (Nov 28) which would remain continue till December 4.

He directed teams of the health department to perform duties honestly so that 100 per cent target could be achieved.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboo said that allarrangements had been completed and 2,289 teams would ensure vaccination of 0.677 millionchildren during a week-long campaign.