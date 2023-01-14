Anti-polio drive inaugurated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi along with Misbah-ul-Haq here on Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by giving polio drops and vitamin-A capsules to the children at the Primary Health Center Ugoki.

CEO Health Dr. Ahmed Nasir was also present on this occasion.

Like other parts of the country, the anti-polio campaign will continue from January16 to 20 in all the four tehsils of Sialkot district. During this period, a target of 772711 children of the age of five years has been set to be vaccinated against the polio. As many as 2676 mobile teams, 133 fixed and 69 transit teams are ready to fulfill their responsibilities to administer anti-polio drops and vitamin-A drops to these children, while the police will provide security to these teams.

The former captain of the national cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq while speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that to protect the new generation from polio, parents should make it mandatory for every child up to five years of age to be vaccinated against polio.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi appealed the people to cooperate with the teams and save children from this disease.