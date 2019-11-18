UrduPoint.com
Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Arrests Three Bike-lifters In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:34 PM

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday claimed to have arrested three bike-lifters in Saddar and Landhi involved in stealing motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday claimed to have arrested three bike-lifters in Saddar and Landhi involved in stealing motorcycles.

SSP AVLC Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh informed that the arrested suspects were identifed as Abdul Rehman alias Langra son of Buxal Baloch, Azam son of Khalid and Sharif son of Idrees.

The accused were habitual criminals.

Police had registered FIRs and further investigation was underway.

