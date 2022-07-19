UrduPoint.com

Anwar Maqsood's Theatrical Trilogy 'Saadhay 14 August' Gets Teaser Reveal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 12:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Intellectual Scriptwriter, television presenter & satirist Anwar Maqsood's much-awaited theater play 'Saadhay 14 August' got its 1st promo unveiled with a release date of this Independence Day.

According to the release schedule along with teaser video shared by the production house via official Instagram account, the play will be premiered on this 14th August, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

"Celebrating 75th Anniversary of Pakistan with the final part of the theatrical masterpiece trilogy.

Anwar Maqsood's 'Saadhay 14 August' Premiering in the City of Lights, Karachi," stated the post shared by Kopykats Production.

The legendary writer Maqsood initiated this trilogy 10 years back and till now 2 parts named 'Pawnay Chauda August' and 'Sawa Chauda August' have been performed garnering lots of appreciation with houseful shows.

Saadhay 14 August is the third & final part which will now be premiered on the Diamond Jubilee of our beloved country Pakistan. After successfully completing its theater run in Karachi the play will then be performed in other big cities as well.

While sharing a bit of the details about the play 'Half Plate' writer said that the play is divided in to 4 parts due to the story line covering up four different cities including Kashmir, Lahore, Delhi & London.

Directed by eminent director Dawar Mehmood under the banner of KopyKats Production, the play is all set to capture the minds and hearts of its audience following the success line of its previous installments.

More Stories From Pakistan

