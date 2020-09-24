UrduPoint.com
Anwar Stresses For Transparent & Efficient Zakat System

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:26 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Zakat, Anwer Zeb Khan on Thursday stressed the need of efficient and transparent system for distribution of Zakat money among deserving people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Zakat, Anwer Zeb Khan on Thursday stressed the need of efficient and transparent system for distribution of Zakat money among deserving people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at Zakat Department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Zakat , Idrees Khan Marwat, Additional Secretary Fayyaz Khan, Deputy Secretary Altaf Khan, Deputy Secretary Mubashir Raza and other senior officials of the department.

The minister was given a detailed briefing on the achievements and challenges of the Zakat department.

He said as good Muslims, it was our collective responsibility to help needy and deserving people.

Secretary Zakat, Idrees Khan Marwat apprised the minister about the objectives, achievements and the problems being faced by the department.

The Secretary informed that payment of Zakat money to the beneficiaries at district level has been computerized and made easy to facilitate deserving people.

Speaking on the occasion , the minister said that the government wanted to ensure transparency in system and prevention of injustices.

He said that timely payment of money to widow, orphans and deserving people was his top priority as PTI government had promised people to bring transparent and and fair system in every department.

He urged all the staff of Zakat department to work as a team and perform their duties with utmost honesty.

