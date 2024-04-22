APHC Calls For Unity To Counter Indian Aggression In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the political, religious, and cultural aggression by the Bharatiya Janata Party government against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar emphasized the need for unity within the organization to counter the BJP’s anti-Kashmir and anti-peace agenda.
The BJP’s hostile policy towards Kashmir is driven by its racial bias, Hindutva ideology, and its aim to establish a Hindu Rashtra. The APHC spokesperson urged the members of the organization to unite and resist India’s attempts to erase the political, cultural, and religious identity of the Kashmiri people.
The Indian government is not only trying to erase the Kashmiri identity but also suppressing political activities and silencing the voices of the oppressed. Harassment against civil society, religious scholars, academics, journalists, and human rights defenders continues unabated.
The recent visits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the territory were seen as a cruel joke played on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP government is misleading the world about the real situation in IIOJK.
The spokesperson reiterated that the Kashmiri people only desire a peaceful and just resolution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute. The unresolved dispute poses a grave threat to peace and stability in South Asia.
