APHC expresses concern over plight of Kashmiri political prisoners, demands their release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyet Conference while expressing serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth has urged the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres to play a role in their release and also help to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the World Body's resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the immediate release of Hurriyat leaders including, APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Bilal Siddiqi, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Umar Adil Dar, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Sharief Sartaj, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Showkat Hakeem, Merajuddin Nanda, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Malik Noor Fayaz and others languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

He said that the Modi-led Indian government was pro-longing the illegal detentions of Kashmiri political prisoners who have been put behind bars for peacefully struggling for the political resolution of the Kashmir dispute as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The APHC statement said it is highly unfortunate that the Modi regime has closed doors of all peaceful means to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute by resorting to the worst kind of extremism and fascism and converting the occupied territory into a military garrison.

The APHC while completely rejecting the propaganda being spread by the Indian authorities and their agencies against the freedom movement, Hurriyat camp and Pakistan said that the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute cannot be subdued through brutal repression and deceitful tactics.

The statement maintained that APHC will continue to represent the aspirations of Kashmiri people and seek their fulfillment through its principled stand of dialogue among the stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum chairman, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, addressing party activists in Srinagar urged the UN to send its teams to IIOJK to take stock of the ground situation. He expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK. He added it is the responsibility of the UN to settle the Kashmir dispute by implementing its relevant resolutions to protect the lives of the people of IIOJK.