TikToker Arrested For Making Video In Police Vehicle
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a TikToker for recording a video inside a parked government vehicle belonging to City Alipur Police Station, a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
The accused, identified as Muhammad Mehran, son of Muhammad Akhtar and a resident of Nazro Wali Hatti, Alipur, was brought back to the station in the same police vehicle featured in the video, the spokesperson added.
In the wake of the incident, the station's clerk, driver, and sentry were suspended for negligence.
District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah stated that strict departmental action would be taken against any officers found guilty of serious negligence or dereliction of duty.
Recent Stories
Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..
Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary
Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure
Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..
NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB
Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan
Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio eradication drive from Sept 13 minutes ago
-
Polio cases in KP rise to 13 as new infection confirmed3 minutes ago
-
OGDCL completes Jhal Magsi development project as per PM’s instructions3 minutes ago
-
49 held for profiteering3 minutes ago
-
DC monitors anti-dengue measures3 minutes ago
-
TikToker arrested for making video in police vehicle3 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete maize cultivation by 20th3 minutes ago
-
Alhamra reviews cultural legacy, future programs3 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman secures Rs1.04m payment for citizen3 minutes ago
-
Sports vital for youth development: Minister13 minutes ago
-
Minister announces Rs1.22bn uplift schemes13 minutes ago
-
NIPA 44th mid-career management course delegation visits PITB13 minutes ago