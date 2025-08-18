Open Menu

TikToker Arrested For Making Video In Police Vehicle

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM

TikToker arrested for making video in police vehicle

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a TikToker for recording a video inside a parked government vehicle belonging to City Alipur Police Station, a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Mehran, son of Muhammad Akhtar and a resident of Nazro Wali Hatti, Alipur, was brought back to the station in the same police vehicle featured in the video, the spokesperson added.

In the wake of the incident, the station's clerk, driver, and sentry were suspended for negligence.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah stated that strict departmental action would be taken against any officers found guilty of serious negligence or dereliction of duty.

