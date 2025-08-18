Open Menu

DC Monitors Anti-dengue Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has intensified dengue prevention measures with comprehensive field surveillance operations to safeguard citizens.

During his visit to Tehsil Wahga, the Deputy Commissioner inspected dengue surveillance activities along Jallo Road and adjoining localities. He was accompanied by the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Lahore, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Wahga, and CEO Health.

The DC was briefed that standard operating procedures were being fully implemented in all operational areas.

On the spot, Syed Musa Raza directed immediate spraying in 10 surrounding houses wherever larvae were detected, ensuring robust containment. He stressed that the next four weeks are critical for dengue prevention and instructed surveillance teams to maintain maximum activity levels.

The DC reiterated that protection of citizens’ health is the foremost priority of the administration, but added that effective public cooperation is vital to completely eliminate dengue. He directed strict monitoring of all operations to ensure continuous vigilance and coordinated efforts across Lahore.

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified monitoring of essential items to ensure price stability and availability. prices of several vegetables including arvi, spinach and bottle gourd have declined, while rates of potatoes, onions, tomatoes, apples, bananas, apricots and grapes remain stable. DC Lahore warned profiteers and hoarders of strict action and directed registration of FIRs against repeated violators. Citizens have been urged to report complaints to the DC Control Room (0307-0002345) or through official social media platforms.

