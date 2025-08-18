Polio cases in KP rise to 13 as new infection confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Another case of polio has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of affected children in the province to 13 this year, according to a report released by the KP Health Department.

The latest case was confirmed in a six-year-old girl from Union Council Pattan in Lower Kohistan district, where health officials detected the polio virus.

With this development, KP now accounts for the highest number of polio cases in the country this year.

The cases reported in the province include three each from Bannu and Lakki Marwat, two each from Tank and North Waziristan, and one case each from Torghar, Dera Ismail Khan, and Lower Kohistan.

According to the Health Department’s report, the national tally for 2025 has reached 21, with 13 cases from KP, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Health authorities have expressed concern over the rising number of infections in KP and stressed the need for sustained vaccination campaigns to curb the spread of the virus.