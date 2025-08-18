49 Held For Profiteering
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The district administration arrested 49 individuals and imposed fines totaling Rs. 1,354,000 for price violations and non-compliance with official rate lists, according to a 17-day performance report released by the Price Control Magistrates on Monday.
The report highlights that Price Control Magistrates conducted 93,145 inspections across markets, bazaars, and shops throughout the district, taking strict action against profiteering and artificial inflation.
Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim stated that the administration is actively implementing measures to provide relief to the public from rising prices.
“We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against artificial inflation and hoarding. Price Control Magistrates have been directed to take immediate and effective action against all violators,” he said.
The Deputy Commissioner also urged the public to report any cases of overcharging or non-compliance to the relevant authorities to ensure swift and decisive action.
