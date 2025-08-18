OGDCL Completes Jhal Magsi Development Project As Per PM’s Instructions
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the successful completion and commissioning of the Jhal Magsi development project, alongside the launch of a series of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the remote Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan.
The initiative was undertaken in compliance with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s directives for the fast-track development of Jhal Magsi district.
The fast-track development was made possible through incentives approved by the government, said a news release of the OGDCL.
The project is currently producing around 14 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of pipeline-quality gas and 45 Barrels per Day (BPD) of condensate.
The gas has been injected into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network through a newly built 98-kilometer pipeline constructed by SSGCL from the Jhal Magsi field to its tie-in point.
Development work on the project began in February 2024 after the government of Pakistan approved incentives, including the conversion from the 1997 Petroleum Policy to the Marginal Field Gas Pricing Policy.
The project was accorded high priority to address the country's energy needs and was completed on an accelerated timeline despite various technical and territorial challenges.
The scope of work included the installation of an Amine Unit, Dehydration Unit, Hot Oil Package, power generation facilities, and gathering systems.
The Jhal Magsi Field consists of two wells and is a joint venture operated by OGDCL, which holds a 56 percent working interest.
Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) holds 24 percent, while Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) has 20 percent.
As part of its community development efforts, OGDCL has launched several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Jhal Magsi district.
These include the construction of the OGDCL Grammar school (50 percent completed) and a Mother & Child Health Care Facility in collaboration with Indus Hospital (60 percent completed).
The company has also built 84 climate-resilient houses, awarded fully funded four-year scholarships to students at Sukkur IBA, and provided technical training to 55 local youth through NAVTTC, with 30 already trained and 25 in progress.
To improve healthcare facilities in the remote district, OGDCL has gifted two ambulances, organised annual free eye camps, and provided ration bags to 800 families.
Furthermore, two RO plants and an underground water tank have been installed to ensure clean drinking water. OGDCL has also sponsored the Jhal Magsi Desert Rally to support local culture and sports.
The successful commissioning of the Jhal Magsi Development Project, along with OGDCL's CSR initiatives, reflects the company’s commitment to national energy security and community development in its operational areas.
These efforts are in line with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions to accelerate development in remote areas, ensuring that local communities benefit directly from national resource development.
