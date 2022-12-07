APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 06 (APP)::Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while condemning the Modi government's belligerent policy towards Kashmir, Tuesday urged the influential world governments to take cognizance of the fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC leader, in a message from Tihar jail where he has been languishing for several years, said India's racist regime had turned Kashmir into a hell for its citizens.

Referring to the abysmal human rights situation in the restive region, the incarcerated Hurriyat leader said the extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, harassment and humiliation of common masses, arbitrary arrests and attacks on rights defenders by the Indian occupation forces had become a new norm in the valley.

The Indian government, he said, had been using the colonial era tactics to suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination. He, however, maintained that the policy of oppression and suppression could not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their struggle for which they had rendered matchless sacrifices.

He lauded the Kashmiri youth for their resilience, who, he said, had taken up the mantle of freedom movement and were scripting a new history of resistance against India's illegal occupation.

Urging New Delhi to shun its policy of intransigence, he said, India must bear in mind the fact that genuine freedom movements could not be suppressed by the use of force.

Referring to the Indian government's nefarious designs to change the status of the occupied Kashmir through political and administrative machinations, the APHC leader said it was high time that the world should influence the Indian government to stop its naked aggression against the Kashmiris.

Terming the attempts an atrocious assault on the Kashmiris' political and cultural identity, he said the Indian policies aimed at marginalising majority community and reducing them to minority were in violation of international law and the UNSC resolutions that strictly prohibited the occupying state from changing the status of a disputed region.

About the plight of Kashmiri prisoners, he said, "Caging Kashmiri political and human rights defenders on flimsy grounds and holding them in preventive custody and denying them the right to fair trial and subjecting them to inhuman treatment in prisons and terrorising their families is yet another darkest aspect of Indian colonialism."