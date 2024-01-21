APHC Leaders, Organizations Pay Glowing Tributes To Gaw Kadal Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal on their martyrdom anniversary and said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not go to waste.
According to Kashmir Media Service, over 50 people were martyred and hundreds of others were injured when Indian troops opened fire on peaceful protesters in the Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on January 21, 1990. The demonstrators were protesting against the molestation of several women by Indian troops in the area on the previous night.
The APHC leaders and organizations, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Farida Bahenji, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Muhammad Aqib, Dr Musaib, Advocate Davinder Singh Behl, Fayyaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Malik Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, in their separate statements issued in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to the Gawkadal massacre victims, said the Kashmiri people have been offering unprecedented sacrifices for a great and sacred cause of right to self-determination for the last over seven decades.
They said that the Kashmiris will accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.
