Open Menu

APHC Leaders, Organizations Pay Glowing Tributes To Gaw Kadal Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

APHC leaders, organizations pay glowing tributes to Gaw Kadal martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal on their martyrdom anniversary and said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not go to waste.

According to Kashmir Media Service, over 50 people were martyred and hundreds of others were injured when Indian troops opened fire on peaceful protesters in the Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on January 21, 1990. The demonstrators were protesting against the molestation of several women by Indian troops in the area on the previous night.

The APHC leaders and organizations, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Farida Bahenji, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Muhammad Aqib, Dr Musaib, Advocate Davinder Singh Behl, Fayyaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Malik Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, in their separate statements issued in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to the Gawkadal massacre victims, said the Kashmiri people have been offering unprecedented sacrifices for a great and sacred cause of right to self-determination for the last over seven decades.

They said that the Kashmiris will accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar January Women Muslim Media All

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

3 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

21 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

24 hours ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

24 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan