APHC leaders, parties seek implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat party leaders have urged the United Nations to fulfill its legal and moral obligations for implementing 5th January 1949 historic resolution, which granted right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement said that Kashmir dispute is still unresolved despite the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He called upon the International Community to intervene and help stop the worst atrocities and human rights violations committed by the Indian Army in IIOJK.

APHC leader, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, said that for the last seven decades, the subjugated people of Jammu and Kashmir had been waiting for the world body to implement its resolution about granting right to self-determination to them.

APHC leaders Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja and Farida Bahenji in their statements issued in Srinagar said that the 5th January 1949 resolution established self-determination, which has been recognized as the most peaceful and democratic formula in the modern world, as the governing principle for the settlement of the disputes.

APHC leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, called upon the United Nations to uphold its commitment by granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. He said Kashmiris unequivocally rejected any alternative or secondary options and asserted that only right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions is acceptable to the Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leaders, Maulana Musaib Nadvi and Israr Ahmad, in their statements reminded the UN of its responsibility regarding the settlement of the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per its resolutions. They added that since August 5, 2019, when India abrogated special status of Kashmir, the Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris had increased manifold.

APHC leaders, Fayaz Hussain Jafari and Syed Sabte Shabbir Qummi, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said Jammu and Kashmir is still on the agenda of the United Nations as a dispute pending settlement.

They also expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in IIOJK and said that unabated genocide of the oppressed Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces and the brazen violations of international laws and commitments made by India at the international fora have brought the whole world at the brink of another world war.

APHC leaders Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Advocate Muzamal, Shabbir Ahmed, Ghulam Nabi War, Hafiz Rafiq Ahmed and Aqib Wani in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that unresolved Kashmir dispute was a serious question mark on the credibility of the United Nations. They said it is the responsibility of the world body to settle the lingering dispute in accordance to its resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that it was high time that the international community, especially the UN, should come forward and play its much needed role in resolving the lingering dispute. Referring to the highly volatile situation in IIOJK, he said that since 1947, unresolved dispute has led to widespread deaths and destruction. Kashmiris, he said, have been bearing the brunt of violence and Indian state terrorism for the past several decades.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen in a statement said with reference to the UN resolution of January 5, 1949, it is unfortunate that the Kashmir dispute has entered another year, 2024, due to the silence of the international organizations. Kashmir and Palestine are two Muslim-majority regions where the blood of innocent Muslims is being shed for decades, he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) spokesman, Shafiqur Rehman, in a statement termed the implementation of the UN proposed road-map as the most feasible solution to the Kashmir dispute. He urged the World Body to play its role in the implementation of the 5th January 1949 resolution.