APHC leaders pray for peace, prosperity of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations, felicitating the government and people of Pakistan on the Independence Day, have prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders and parties, including Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Zamarooda Habib and Yasmeen Raja, in their statements in Srinagar said the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris' struggle for securing their right to self-determination at all international forums.

They said the Kashmiri people pray for peace, stability, development and prosperity in Pakistan and they believe that a strong and stable Pakistan was important for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

They expressed hope that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

The APHC leaders said the Indian oppression for the last 74 years has failed to suppress the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom and also fully supported the call given by the APHC to observe Indian Independence Day as a Black Day and hoist black flags in the nook and corner of the occupied territory.

The APHC AJK leaders, including Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob ,Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Shamim Shawl, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Qazi Muhammad Imran, Khalid Shabbir and Altaf Ahmad Butt, in their statements also congratulated the people and government of Pakistan on their Independence Day.

They said the people of Kashmir were grateful to Pakistan for extending its wholehearted moral, political and diplomatic support to their just freedom struggle since 1947.