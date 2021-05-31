UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Welcomes PM Imran Khan's Statement On Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:05 PM

APHC welcomes PM Imran Khan's statement on Kashmir

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) welcomed the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he stated that to engage in trade with India in the present circumstances is tantamount to the betrayal to the Kashmiris' sacrifices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) welcomed the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he stated that to engage in trade with India in the present circumstances is tantamount to the betrayal to the Kashmiris' sacrifices.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar on Monday, lauded the sincere efforts by the Pakistan government for resolution of the Kashmir dispute keeping in view the huge sacrifices given by the people of Kashmir.

He said that in the light of the historical speech delivered by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations General Assembly in 2020, he set up a parameter for himself to display allegiance to the much hyped commitment with regard to the Kashmir dispute.

The Hurriyat leader, terming the said historical speech as a strong and unambiguous pledge before the world community, on behalf of Pakistan to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to resolve Kashmir dispute, said, the freedom-loving people of Kashmir see the recent statement of the Prime Minister of Pakistan as a ray of hope with regard to the Kashmir solution.

"Dialogue for the sake of dialogue has proved an exercise in futility in the past. Now is the time to rise to the occasion and strike the conscience of the world community to its their support for the legitimate and popular movement for right to Self-determination of the people of Kashmir", he maintained.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu Srinagar 2020 Moral Media All Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens GISEC

23 minutes ago

Shurooq unveils two development projects valued AE ..

24 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh honours female student winners of v ..

54 minutes ago

Balochistan govt declares Loralai as separate divi ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey, Greece Decide to Mutually Recognize COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders aid flight to transport ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.