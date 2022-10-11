APPMA to participate in Frankfurt Book Fair

A 14-member delegation of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA) will participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair from 19th to 23rd under the leadership of Khamis Saeed Butt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A 14-member delegation of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA) will participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair from 19th to 23rd under the leadership of Khamis Saeed Butt.

The delegation would also meet Pakistani Consulate General in Frankfurt, visit chambers of commerce and industry and other commercial institutions, Khamis Saeed told media here on Tuesday.

He added that APPMA delegation would also hold B2B (business to business) meetings to promote cooperation in bilateral trade, particularly in the paper industry.

He hoped that this visit of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association would be successful and help enhance cooperation between businessmen of the two countries. He said that persuading German investors to invest in Pakistan's paper industry was also one of the top priorities of the delegation.

He mentioned that Fayyaz Ahmad Qadri, Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Hafeez, Athar Naseer Johary, Fawad Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem, Hafiz Shurhabeel, Naveed Akhtar Sheikh, Rana Fiaz Ahmad, Muhammad Nadeem, Zahid Iqbal, Muhammad Shakeel and Yasir Siddique would be part of the APPMA delegation.