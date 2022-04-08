UrduPoint.com

Aptitude Test For Lecturer, Assistant Registrar From April 18

Published April 08, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Friday announced that aptitude test for the posts of Lecturer urdu (male), Assistant Registrar, Assistant Research Officer, Assistant Forest Engineer, Assistant Forest Geneticist, Assistant Forest Ecologist, Assistant Forest Chemist and Inspector (Weight and Measures) would be conducted from 18th April to 27th April.

Details of examination centers and roll number slips can be downloaded from the website of KP Public Service Commission at www.kppsc.gov.pk. It said if any candidate did not receive information about his test details, he or she could contact on numbers e.g. 9214132 9212897, 091-9213750 and 9213563 for any assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan

