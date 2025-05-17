Lighting Store sealed for PoS violations in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Regional Tax Authority expedited action against Point of Sale (PoS) violations and sealed famous Lightning Store at M A Jinnah Road area.

According to spokesman of the Regional Tax Office -1, lighting store has been sealed under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax rules 2006 as the receipts issued from the sealed store were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

The RTO authorities have once again reiterated their firm stance against PoS violations in their working areas. The spokesman said that the ongoing actions against PoS violations would be further intensified as these violations cannot be tolerated.