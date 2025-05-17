PAL Honors National Day Of Gratitude In Special Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), in collaboration with the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), organized a special event titled “Ay Watan k Sajeelay Jawano” to celebrate the National Day of Gratitude.
The ceremony was chaired by Prof Jaleel Aali, with Ali Muhammad Farshi delivering the keynote address as chief guest. Munir Fayaz moderated the event, said a press release isuued here on Saturday.
In his presidential address, Prof Jaleel Aali strongly condemned India’s recent aggression against Pakistan, labeling it unwarranted.
He remarked that hostility and prejudice against Muslims by Hindu extremists is not new, tracing its roots back to pre-partition India.
Prof Aali emphasized the ideological and cultural differences between the two nations and lauded the vision of Allama Iqbal, which laid the foundation for a separate Muslim identity and ultimately the creation of Pakistan.
He stressed that Pakistan, founded in the name of islam, is not only a sovereign state but a beacon of ideological resilience and cultural dignity.
Chief guest Ali Muhammad Farshi echoed similar sentiments, stating that India’s aggression had only served to further unite the Pakistani nation.
He praised Pakistan’s diplomatic and military response as both strategic and wise, criticizing the Indian media for spreading false propaganda while commending Pakistani media for maintaining national morale and truth.
Farshi hailed the moment as a realization of Iqbal’s dream, celebrating what he termed “true freedom” for Pakistan.
The event featured moving poetry recitations by celebrated poets, including Prof Jaleel Aali, Mehboob Zafar, Rehman Hafeez, Daur Kaif, Dr Aziz Faisal, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Mehnaz Anjum, Nasir Mangal, Tayyabullah Khan, Muhammad Akbar Niazi, Rifaat Anjum, Sara Khan, and Muhammad Waseem Faqeer, who expressed profound love and devotion to the homeland through their verses.
A vibrant Khattak dance performance by Asfandyar Khattak added cultural flair to the event, while patriotic songs and the national anthem were performed by Athar Zia and students from IIUI, stirring emotions of national pride among attendees.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAL honors National Day of gratitude in special ceremony1 minute ago
-
Conference highlights national unity, Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Rawalpindi Press Club1 minute ago
-
Jinnah Square Underpass nears completion, 85% work finished11 minutes ago
-
Sports Dept organizes first aid, self defence training for youth31 minutes ago
-
ICT police dismiss two officers over links with drug peddler41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s victory result of national unity: Mashhood41 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held in connection with 74th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations51 minutes ago
-
AJK President Barrister Sultan stress for tripartite talks by including Kashmiri leadership51 minutes ago
-
Armed forces' historic victory united the nation: Hafiz Naeem1 hour ago
-
Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Oglu calls on PA Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan1 hour ago
-
Modern hospitality and tourism courses launched in 15 KP colleges: DG Commerce Education2 hours ago
-
Ulema Express gratitude & admiration for Pakistan Army's Success in Operation "Banyanum Marsoos2 hours ago