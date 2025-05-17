PAL honors National Day of gratitude in special ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), in collaboration with the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), organized a special event titled “Ay Watan k Sajeelay Jawano” to celebrate the National Day of Gratitude.

The ceremony was chaired by Prof Jaleel Aali, with Ali Muhammad Farshi delivering the keynote address as chief guest. Munir Fayaz moderated the event, said a press release isuued here on Saturday.

In his presidential address, Prof Jaleel Aali strongly condemned India’s recent aggression against Pakistan, labeling it unwarranted.

He remarked that hostility and prejudice against Muslims by Hindu extremists is not new, tracing its roots back to pre-partition India.

Prof Aali emphasized the ideological and cultural differences between the two nations and lauded the vision of Allama Iqbal, which laid the foundation for a separate Muslim identity and ultimately the creation of Pakistan.

He stressed that Pakistan, founded in the name of islam, is not only a sovereign state but a beacon of ideological resilience and cultural dignity.

Chief guest Ali Muhammad Farshi echoed similar sentiments, stating that India’s aggression had only served to further unite the Pakistani nation.

He praised Pakistan’s diplomatic and military response as both strategic and wise, criticizing the Indian media for spreading false propaganda while commending Pakistani media for maintaining national morale and truth.

Farshi hailed the moment as a realization of Iqbal’s dream, celebrating what he termed “true freedom” for Pakistan.

The event featured moving poetry recitations by celebrated poets, including Prof Jaleel Aali, Mehboob Zafar, Rehman Hafeez, Daur Kaif, Dr Aziz Faisal, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Mehnaz Anjum, Nasir Mangal, Tayyabullah Khan, Muhammad Akbar Niazi, Rifaat Anjum, Sara Khan, and Muhammad Waseem Faqeer, who expressed profound love and devotion to the homeland through their verses.

A vibrant Khattak dance performance by Asfandyar Khattak added cultural flair to the event, while patriotic songs and the national anthem were performed by Athar Zia and students from IIUI, stirring emotions of national pride among attendees.