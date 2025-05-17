ATC rejects Aleema Khan’s travel plea

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday rejected Aleema Khan's plea for traveling abroad. She pleaded for exemption from court appearances and permission to travel abroad.

The hearing took place before ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

According to the details, Aleema Khan's lawyers, Faisal Malik and Ali Bukhari presented arguments in her favor.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Zahir Shah opposed the request, urging the court to dismiss the plea for permission to travel abroad.

The prosecutor argued before the court that while the fundraising campaign is ongoing in which Aleema Khan has no role, and therefore, her application should be rejected.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict, which was later announced rejecting Aleema Khan’s request for exemption from court appearances and permission to travel abroad.