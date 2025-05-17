Open Menu

ATC Rejects Aleema Khan’s Travel Plea

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ATC rejects Aleema Khan’s travel plea

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday rejected Aleema Khan's plea for traveling abroad. She pleaded for exemption from court appearances and permission to travel abroad.

The hearing took place before ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

According to the details, Aleema Khan's lawyers, Faisal Malik and Ali Bukhari presented arguments in her favor.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Zahir Shah opposed the request, urging the court to dismiss the plea for permission to travel abroad.

The prosecutor argued before the court that while the fundraising campaign is ongoing in which Aleema Khan has no role, and therefore, her application should be rejected.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict, which was later announced rejecting Aleema Khan’s request for exemption from court appearances and permission to travel abroad.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

4 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

13 hours ago
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

2 days ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan