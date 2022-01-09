HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs and former Chief Minister Sindh Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim has visited Noorani Basti and offered condolences to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Muhammad Hanif Rajput on death of his father Haji Muqarib Rajput.

Arbab Rahim expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Rajput's father and offered fateha for the departed soul.

On this occasion, religious and social leader Hafiz Arman Ahmad Chouhan requested Dr Arbab to take initiative for setting up of NADRA office at Phulleli, Preetabad.

He also demanded for the installation of two new transformers in Liaquat colony.

Dr Arbab Rahim assured his full support to resolve their genuine demands at the earliest.

On the occasion, the president Shama Commercial Association Ejaz Ali Rajput also apprised the former CM about the problems of the commercial area.